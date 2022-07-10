Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avalara were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Avalara by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $5,143,329. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

