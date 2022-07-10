Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 359 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.97 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

