Avestar Capital LLC Buys 118 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.