Avestar Capital LLC Buys 295 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

