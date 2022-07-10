Avestar Capital LLC Buys 307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

