Avestar Capital LLC Buys 458 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

