Avestar Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 456,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.