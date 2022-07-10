Avestar Capital LLC Has $379,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of POR opened at $48.48 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

