Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

