Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

