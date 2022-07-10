Avestar Capital LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.