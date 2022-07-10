Avestar Capital LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $346,359. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IRTC stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
