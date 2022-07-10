Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

