Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
OTC:AYASF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
