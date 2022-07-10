Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of AZUL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 694,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

