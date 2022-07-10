Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 180,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

