Bank of America Trims Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Target Price to $150.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $215.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.