Bank of America Upgrades Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to Buy

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

