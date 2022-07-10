Bank of Stockton Takes $214,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.