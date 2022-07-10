Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

