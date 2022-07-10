Benchmark Begins Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

DNOW stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

