Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 8,174,228 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $421,800.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447,411.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474,323.83.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

