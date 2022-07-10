Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Director Acquires $245,784.90 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,110.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $421,800.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447,411.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474,323.83.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

