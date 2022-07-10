Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLKB stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

