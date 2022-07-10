BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BKCC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

