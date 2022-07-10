BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.
BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.
About BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)
BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.
