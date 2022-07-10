Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,045.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,224.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,689.46 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

