Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $861,400.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.79.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

