Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

