Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

CADE stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

