Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,549 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.