Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.