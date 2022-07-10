Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

