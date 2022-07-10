Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

