Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,835 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

