Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,556 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the airline’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

