Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,528,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

