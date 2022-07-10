Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.75 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

