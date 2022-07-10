Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Capri by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capri by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.