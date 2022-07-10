Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Shares of CPRI opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Capri by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

