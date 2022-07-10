CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

CTRE stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Castellan Group increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 428,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 49,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

