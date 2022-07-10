Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

