Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.47. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

