Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

