Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

