Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -128.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

