ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

