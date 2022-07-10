Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 449.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

