Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 449.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
