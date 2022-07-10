Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.