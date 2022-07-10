Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,064,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,337.77 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,227.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,414.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

